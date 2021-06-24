Cancel
Restaurants

Wendy’s proves plant-based burgers are Made to Crave with its Spicy Black Bean Burger

By Cristine Struble
Cover picture for the articleWendy’s plant-based burger, the new Spicy Black Bean Burger, is its latest Made to Crave menu addition. Since Wendy’s is always committed to getting it right and its Made to Crave menu focuses on flavor innovation, bold ingredients and great value, the newest menu item will quickly become many people’s favorite order. This food menu item isn’t about substitution; it is about taste innovation.

foodsided.com

#Burgers#Crave#Black Beans#Food Drink#Vp Of
