Niles Housing Commission joins the MITN Purchasing Group

The mission of the Purchasing Department is to procure materials, equipment and services for all Town Departments to ensure proper and timely operation of all town services. The Purchasing Department's function is to obtain high quality supplies and services at the lowest possible cost, ensuring that all purchases are in compliance with state statutes and local ordinances, promoting fairness and integrity. Whenever cost effective, the Town participates in consortium bids to realize more competitive pricing due to greater combined volume. The Purchasing Department is also responsible for the disposal of surplus property.