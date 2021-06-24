Cancel
Dinwiddie County, VA

Live in Dinwiddie County? Pamplin Historical Park is offering you free passes for a year.

Progress Index
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDINWIDDIE — Pamplin Historical Park said Thursday it will begin offering free admission to its 424-acre site for anyone who lives in Dinwiddie County. The goal of the free-pass program is to encourage Dinwiddie residents to take advantage of not only the historical aspects of the 424-acre site but also its nature side, including four miles of walking trails. It was made possible after the county Board of Supervisors earmarked $25,000 of its operating budget to Pamplin as part of its annual contributions to agencies outside of Dinwiddie government, said county spokeswoman Marie Grant.

www.progress-index.com

