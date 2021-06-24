Hot beef summer? Portillo’s debuts Italian beef pool float, giardiniera swimwear
If it’s not summer in Chicago to you without poolside giardiniera, then your hot beef summer dreams just came true. Chicago-based Portillo’s just announced a new line of giardiniera-inspired merch, including an Italian beef pool float ($30) that looks like it’s topped with the hot pickled pepper condiment. Complete your look with giardiniera print swimwear available as a one-piece swimsuit ($38) or swim trunks ($44).www.chicagotribune.com
