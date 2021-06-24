Finding the source of your allergies

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Summer is here, and for many this time of year that means one thing – allergies are back in full force. Whether it is the occasional stuffy nose or an insufferable combination of sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes, allergies have the potential to turn the most beautiful time of year into the most annoying. Allergists recommend finding help if you always feel sick with a cough or head congestion, but there are many things you can do to overcome seasonal allergies beyond simple over the counter medications.