Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Budgeteers hashing out ed funding, use of coronavirus money

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 19 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s plans for its share of coronavirus relief and a potential boost in education funding are among the issues being negotiated as lawmakers and the governor entered the final week of their budget year on Thursday.

Leaders said the 2021-22 budget could wrap up this weekend, but details were scanty as high-level negotiations continued inside the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, sounded an optimistic tone about the end game.

“I don’t think there’s anything tough left to do, it’s just all part of a process, there’s a lot of intricate parts,” Benninghoff said.

Rep. Peter Schweyer, a veteran Democratic member from Lehigh County, said it’s always a good bet that budget talks will take longer than projected.

“This time of year the Harrisburg rumor mill is the Harrisburg rumor mill,” Schweyer said. “It could be anything from a happy, kumbaya budget that’s going to fund education to everything’s catastrophically bad. And I’ve heard both, depending on who you talk to.”

Wolf in February asked the Republican-controlled Legislature to boost state spending to $37.8 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year starting July 1. Including a supplemental cash request of more than $1 billion to cover cost overruns in the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking authorization for nearly $6 billion more in new spending, or almost 18% more than this year’s $33.1 billion approved budget.

Stronger-than-expected tax collections turned last year’s projections of a multibillion-dollar deficit into a multibillion-dollar surplus. Budget analysts now project a surplus of just above $3 billion for the 2020-21 fiscal year ending June 30, or a total of just over $40 billion.

“The Pennsylvania House Democrats are fighting very hard to make sure we fairly fund the schools with the $3 billion dollar surplus,” said House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia. “Additionally, making efforts to work on hazard pay for our front-line workers with the $7 billion in CARES money.”

The current year’s $33.1 billion approved budget was balanced with more than $3.3 billion in federal pandemic aid and transferring more than $500 million from off-budget state accounts. Counting the federal pandemic aid, spending was almost $36.5 billion. In other words, using the federal pandemic aid lowered the reliance on state tax dollars from $36.5 billion to $33.1 billion.

The 2021-22 fiscal year budget also will rely on federal money that lowers the reliance on state tax dollars, it’s just a question of how much. Many Republicans want a big slice of it set aside for the coming years.

Wolf’s proposal carries what could approach $2 billion extra for public schools, an increase of more than 20%, although there are indications the Republican approach may be closer to $300 million.

The biggest part of Wolf’s request, $1.35 billion, would be distributed to schools to pay for their primary operations, such as teacher salaries, operating costs and supplies, on top of the $6.8 billion they currently receive.

The majority of that $8.1 billion total would go out through a 6-year-old school funding formula designed to iron out inequities in how Pennsylvania funds the poorest public schools. A portion of it — about $1.1 billion — would ensure that no school district receives less than it does now.

Pennsylvania barely uses that funding formula, and Wolf’s proposal comes as a trial nears in a lawsuit filed in 2014 by a handful of school districts that accuses the state of inadequately funding public education.

The final days of budget talks invariably are accompanied by deals on other issues. Benninghoff said, for example, that talks on whether to reauthorize mixed-drinks to go for restaurants is still being discussed.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Coronavirus
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ap#House#Democratic#Democrats#D Philadelphia#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Rep. Pashinski: Cost of prescription drugs driving up health care costs

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Monday said the increasing cost of prescription drugs is driving up health care costs. Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Rep. Emily Kinkead, D-Pittsburgh, hosted a public hearing to discuss the need for drastic reforms to drive down the costs of prescription drugs for the well-being of Pennsylvanians who rely on medications for an improved quality of life.
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

Ohio to unveil 2nd COVID vaccination incentive program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio will announce a second coronavirus vaccine incentive program within the next few days in a new attempt to boost the state’s vaccination rate, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. DeWine did not provide details but hinted it could include smaller amounts of money meant to spread...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Toomey, Yudichak work to honor Korean War veterans

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey Tuesday announced that he will partner with State Sen. John Yudichak to honor Korean War veterans with the Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal. Sen. Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, is working with the Korean Consul General to provide medals for Korean War veterans residing in the...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Times Leader P.M. Update: 7/13/21

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update looking: We’ll have a preview of Friday’s return of the Rockin’ the River; Wilkes-Barre City Council holds a work session at 6 p.m., with a $1.1 million state Multi-Modal grant for upgrade of Public Square on the agenda; police say a woman intentionally struck her boyfriend with a vehicle, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy