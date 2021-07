The domestic violence bill was named after Jennifer Dulos as well as Jennifer Mangano. Without ceremony, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a domestic violence bill into law Monday. The new law, named after New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, who went missing and has never been found, and Jennifer Mangano, who was killed by her husband in Terryville hours after a judge had ordered her to return with their children to the family home, creates a definition of domestic violence that includes coercive control. The definition encompasses behaviors such as threats, intimidation and withholding resources that would allow a person to live independently or leave the relationship. That portion of the law will go into effect immediately.