Charles Barkley, Larry Fitzgerald Part of Capital One's The Match Broadcasters

By Tyler Conway, jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Barkley and Larry Fitzgerald will be among the analysts for Capital One's The Match broadcast in July. Barkley and Fitzgerald will join host Brian Anderson, analyst Trevor Immelman and course reporter Cheyenne Woods for the event, which will feature Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a head-to-head golf event.

