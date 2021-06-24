La Junta-based DeBourgh Manufacturing Co. names Patrick Berg new president
Leadership runs in the family at DeBourgh Manufacturing Co. Patrick Berg, a descendant of the company’s founding family, was named president of the La Junta-based locker manufacturer located at 27505 Otero Avenue, succeeding Jorgen Salo who ran the company for the nine years. Berg is a graduate of La Junta High School and the University of Northern Colorado, where he received a bachelor’s degree in communications.www.bcdemocratonline.com
