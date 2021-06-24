Cancel
Ethan, SD

Ethan woman facing 55 years in prison for child abuse pleads not guilty

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ethan woman who was charged with three counts of cruelty to a minor under the age of 7 and one count of child abuse pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Laycee Drapeau, aka Laycee St. John, 30, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to three counts of cruelty to a minor under the age of 7 and one count of child abuse, which allegedly occurred May 1 to May 24. She could face up to a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison if found guilty on all of the charges she’s facing.

