Ethan woman facing 55 years in prison for child abuse pleads not guilty

An Ethan woman who was charged with three counts of cruelty to a minor under the age of 7 and one count of child abuse pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Laycee Drapeau, aka Laycee St. John, 30, of Ethan, pleaded not guilty to three counts of cruelty to a minor under the age of 7 and one count of child abuse, which allegedly occurred May 1 to May 24. She could face up to a maximum sentence of 55 years in prison if found guilty on all of the charges she’s facing.