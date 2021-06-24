Cancel
Danny Parkins’ ‘What About Chicago’ radiothon raises at least $664K for the city’s Austin neighborhood: ‘The audience came through in an amazing way’

By Phil Rosenthal
Chicago Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s going to be a brick-and-mortar grocery store in a West Side food desert staffed by neighborhood youths, thanks in no small part to the generosity of thousands of WSCR-AM sports talk listeners. Danny Parkins’ 24-hour “What About Chicago” radiothon didn’t just raise awareness for former Chicago Bears outside linebacker...

