New law will allow for an 'X' to mark gender identity

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-binary gender designations will soon be marked with an "X" on driver's licenses for New Yorkers who choose to do so under a law approved Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The measure will also make name changes easier for transgender and non-binary people through a revised way of sealing documents as part of an effort to reduce potential discrimination. And New Yorkers would be able to amend their birth certificates and use a designation of mother, father or parent for the first time.

PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

New York applauded for allowing third gender option to birth certificates and licences

Activists and lawmakers from across New York state have championed the introduction of an act that will add a third option for gender to licences and birth certificates, after it was signed by governor Andrew Cuomo.The Gender Recognition Act, which allows New Yorkers to chose their own gender for driver’s licences and to opt for “parent” instead of “father” or “mother” on birth certificates, also bans discrimination on grounds of gender identity. It is among two dozen laws at state level that recognise non-binary and transgender individuals in the US.Mr Cuomo, after signing The Gender Recognition Act at a...
Politicsabc17news.com

Bill for gender, racial representation signed into law

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A multifaceted bill that encourages equitable gender and racial government representation, as well as helps parents running for office, has been signed into law. Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation on Tuesday. First, the bill promotes greater gender and racial diversity of appointments on state boards...
Congress & Courtskcrw.com

Transgender students celebrate a victory as Supreme Court refuses to hear dispute over bathroom case

The Supreme Court dealt a big victory for transgender rights today. It decided not to take up a dispute over trans students using the bathroom of their choice in public schools in Virginia. The justices did not provide reasoning for why they wouldn’t hear the case. What is known, however, is that the court’s two most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, did want to hear it.
PoliticsWKRC

New Jersey agrees to house inmates based on gender identity

TRENTON, N.J. (WKRC) - Instead of housing inmates based on the sex that they were assigned at birth, the New Jersey Department of Corrections will now house them based on their gender identity. CBS News reports that this is a result of a discrimination lawsuit settlement reached after a transgender...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Blinken to allow Americans to choose gender on passports

Applicants for a US passport will now be able to choose whether they identify as male or female and won’t need medical certification if their choice differs from the gender listed on other documents like a birth certificate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday. Blinken also said that the...
SocietyNewsweek

Rainbow Capitalism Isn't Pride, and LGBTQ+ Customers Know It | Opinion

Pride Month is a celebration of progress for the LGBTQ+ community. It began as a protest, with the Stonewall Riots, and grew to become an annual march fighting for LGBTQ+ equality. But in the 50 years since, Pride has become a much larger and broader international event, which has seen many businesses become, effectively, sponsors—placing the rainbow flag on their product lines, logos and even parade floats in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. But the disparity between the use of the rainbow and many businesses' lack of substantive action toward LGBTQ+ justice in the tumult of recent years is not lost on customers. Without real action backing it up, company use of the rainbow feels hollow.
Educationyr.media

Extended Title IX Protections for Transgender Students

The Education Department on Wednesday extended protections under Title IX for transgender and gay students. The extended protections reverse a Trump-era policy and contradicts recent proposals in many states to bar transgender girls from school sports. The policy is not likely to bring immediate change but federal sanctions against schools and colleges that fail to protect gay and transgender students are possible.
HomelessTimes Union

Letter: Marriage equality changed little for transgender

If one point was made clear in the article, “Looking back on decade of marriage equality,” June 20, it is that the transgender community has been left behind by establishment LGBTQ organizations. Ten years after marriage equality, transgender people in the Empire State are still suffering from disproportionate levels of housing insecurity and unemployment.
SocietyWMTW

Fighting Discrimination Against LGBTQ People of Color

According to a recent study, discrimination hurts LGBTQ people of color much more severely than their white peers. They experience poorer mental and physical health as well as greater economic insecurity. The National LGBTQ Task Force took part in the study. Soledad talks to Executive Director Kierra Johnson and Deputy Executive Director Myrah Hildalgo Salazar about protections for the LGBTQ community.
Homelessyr.media

Three Leaders of the LGBTQ+ Movement You Should Know

Initially celebrated for only a day, known as “Gay Pride Day,” the day has now evolved into a month-long series of events — including pride parades, workshops, concerts, and much more. As we near the close of Pride Month, remember the three Black and Latina leaders of the LGBTQ+ movement.
Relationship Adviceseniorvoicealaska.com

Gender identity and your grandchild

Question: My granddaughter’s good friend is a young woman she used to work with. They spend a lot of time together and have come to visit me. It is apparent they are a couple. I’m not sure how to interact with them. Answer: This is a great question; while a...

