Juno Temple Joins Making of ‘Godfather’ Series ‘The Offer’ at Paramount Plus

As a filmmaker, Sean Penn has always had a flinty integrity, but the movies he directs work so hard to channel the values of ’70s films — they’re moody and fatalistic, with furrowed brows, and move at a pace of drop-dead deliberation — that early on, in the days of “The Indian Runner” (1991) and “The Crossing Guard” (1995), you could just about feel the sweat of his downbeat virtue. I think that changed when Penn made “Into the Wild” (2007), a film as dark as any other film in his desolation row (it was about a young man withdrawing from the world — mind, body, and soul), but it was directed with an open-eyed adventure and skill that turned it enthralling. After that, Penn made his one and only dud (“The Last Face,” which played Cannes in 2016), but now he’s back with “Flag Day,” his sixth feature as a director in 30 years, and it’s one of his best.