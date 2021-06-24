Cancel
'She should know we believe her': Nicky and Kathy Hilton support Britney Spears after singer referenced Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims in shocking conservatorship hearing

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother Kathy Hilton are supporting Britney Spears after the singer revealed a documentary by Paris Hilton was a deciding factor in speaking out against her 'abusive' conservatorship.

In the documentary, I Am Paris, the heiress alleged to suffering years of abuse at a private school.

During the virtual hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Britney, 39, said she initially 'didn't believe any of it' which made her worry that the public would not believe her story either.

On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen explained this in detail to Kathy, 62, and Nicky, 37, who did not appear to know that Britney had mentioned Paris in her court appearance.

'Did you guys hear what she spoke about today?' Andy, 53, asked, but Kathy seemed oblivious, responding: 'No, but we both know her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ferpH_0aeMOvR600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfvTN_0aeMOvR600

Andy then explained the situation to them, saying: 'One of the things [Britney] said was that her initial reaction to Paris' documentary, or story about what happened to her in boarding school, was that she didn't know if she believed it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDy3G_0aeMOvR600
Testimonial: Britney, 39, referenced the documentary I Am Paris in court Wednesday

He added: 'And because she had that reaction, she was worried nobody would believe her if she spoke out.'

As Kathy let out a big sigh, Nicky jumped in to say: 'She should know we believe her,' before raising her voice to shout, 'Free Britney!' with Kathy adding: 'She's such a sweet girl and a good girl.'

Paris, 40, 'liked' a series of tweets on the matter, including one that said: 'I hope Paris Hilton doesn’t take what Britney said personally.'

She previously told Andy on his SiriusXM show in September last year that she had met with Britney in Malibu that summer, telling him: 'I love her so much, and I feel if you're an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled.'

In Britney's full statement, she told the judge about speaking out: 'I have never said it openly because I honestly didn't think anyone would believe me.'

'To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story, on what they did to her [at] that school, I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry, I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it.'

She continued: 'And maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because I thought people would make fun of me, or laugh at me, and say "she's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears," I'm not lying.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKV5T_0aeMOvR600
Questioning: On Wednesday night's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen explained Britney's comments to Kathy and Nicky

'I just want my life back and it's been 13 years, and it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money and it's my wish and my dream for this all to end, without being tested,' she added.

Britney also said she felt locked up when in rehab: 'I have trapped phobias being in small rooms because of the trauma, locking me up for four months in that place.'

The boarding school Paris attended released a statement denying the claims saying: 'We do not condone or promote any form of abuse.'

Britney begged a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday to free her from a court-ordered conservatorship that has given her father Jamie control over her life and $60 million fortune for the last 13 years.

'I want this conservatorship to end - I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive,' the 39 year-old pop superstar pleaded in a passionate 25-minute appeal to Judge Brenda Penny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDQrG_0aeMOvR600
Overprotected: Britney Spears was forbidden from re-painting her kitchen cabinets as it's revealed the singer has been opposing father Jamie's role as conservator for the past 7 years

'I want to be able to get married to my boyfriend and have a baby but the conservatorship told me I can't do that.

'I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me to prevent me from having a baby.

'I want to go to a doctor and take it out so I can have a baby but they (the conservatorship) told me no.

'I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone.'

The status hearing did not hear any petitions, meaning that a decision was not asked for. Judge Penny said that she will set a hearing as soon as possible, so that Britney can make her petition.

