A Pair of Transbay Pride Celebrations

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence mourn those who missed out on prom, and Oakland Black Pride highlights erased LGBTQ+ heroes. Last year’s Pride — San Francisco’s 50th anniversary celebration of the LGBTQ+ community — was curtailed by the pandemic and served as a moment of reflection for how far the queer community has come and how far it still has to go. Pride 2021 comes more than a year removed from the start of the pandemic, the killing of George Floyd, and in the wake of a spate of anti-Asian violence.