You don't have to agree to take on this responsibility. Cosigning a loan means agreeing to guarantee a personal loan that someone else wants to take out. For example, if a friend asks you to cosign for a car loan, you are vouching for that friend with the lender. What's more, you're agreeing to become legally responsible for repayment of the car loan if your friend defaults. And you're putting your credit on the line because late payments will show up on your credit history.