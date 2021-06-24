Cancel
Raleigh, NC

NC Republican leaders should be ousted for the way they’re treating state employees

By Staff
Raleigh News & Observer
 18 days ago

Regarding “Some NC lawmakers’ staff get bigger raises than most state employees,” (June 22):. While Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore quietly implement 2021 salary increases as high as 31% for their staff members, they predictably recommend a minuscule increase of 3% over two years for teachers and state employees and nothing for state retirees — all during a period of record revenues being raked into state coffers.

