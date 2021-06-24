Lake Charles Couple Has Baby in Tahoe While Rushing to Hospital

There's no two ways about it: Terry Funk is a living legend. Whether you know him as an actor (he had pretty large parts in Road House and Paradise Alley, among others) or as a pro wrestler, Funk was a global superstar and a legend in the State of Texas. You may have not known his name, but you definitely knew his face. And, sadly, it sounds like the former owner of the Double Cross Ranch in Amarillo Texas is facing some serious health issues.