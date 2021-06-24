Pinstriped Previews: Hudson Valley searches for season-best win streak

The Eugene Emeralds have won 13 of their last 15 games with last night’s win over the Hillsboro Hops. The Ems took a 3-1 lead by the third inning and that would be all the scoring for the night. The runs started with a two run Homer from Armani Smith his third in the last two games. The Ems continue their away stand against the hops this evening and finish up the series on Sunday before returning home to PK park to take on the Everett Aqua Sox who are just a half game behind the Ems.