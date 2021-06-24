Pinstriped Previews: Hudson Valley searches for season-best win streak
RHP Nick Nelson (0-0, 1.99 ERA) vs. RHP Julian Garcia (0-2, 7.13 ERA) The RailRiders saw their eight-game win streak come to an end Wednesday night as they lost to the IronPigs, 3-2, in 12 innings. Despite Trey Amburgey driving in his 30th run of the year and Andrew Velazquez continuing his strong week with a home run, the offense was 0-for-12 with men in scoring position and they left 12 on base.www.pinstripedprospects.com
Comments / 0