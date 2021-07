Amazon has found its version of Jimmy Dugan for its new series A League of Their Own. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Offerman, who is known for his work on Parks and Recreation, has landed the role for the live-action series. He will play Casey "Dove" Porter, who will be the coach of the team centered around the show. A League of Their Own will focus on the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It will be based on the 1992 film with the same name.