Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Boston, VA

Winslow searches for repeat limited sportsman race win at South Boston Speedway

altavistajournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Boston - Eric Winslow’s road to success has been a long one. Sure, there has been some success for the Pelham, North Carolina resident along the way in both Late Model Stock Car Division and Limited Sportsman Division competition. Only over the course of the last two to three years has that success been more sustained.

www.altavistajournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Boston, VA
State
North Carolina State
City
Boston, VA
City
Pelham, NC
South Boston, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Peyton Sellers#South Boston Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: New manufacturer closer than we think?

NASCAR has shown that they planning for the future in all aspects of the sport, and it seems that they are not slowing down. The 2021 NASCAR season has seen quite a bit of change throughout the sport, not only in all three national series from a competition standpoint but in terms of the business aspect as a whole. The Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series have all seen new schedules with new tracks in new cities.
South Boston, VAspeedsport.com

McCarty Thunders To $10,000 South Boston Prize

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – Bobby McCarty started the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown off on the right foot with a victory in the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 Saturday evening at South Boston Speedway. McCarty, a two-time CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion, spent the final 100 laps holding off the...
South Boston, VAcaswellmessenger.com

SELLERS LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT THUNDER ROAD HARLEY-DAVIDSON 200 PRESENTED BY GRAND ATLANTIC OCEAN RESORT WIN SATURDAY AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

SELLERS LOOKING FOR THIRD STRAIGHT THUNDER ROAD HARLEY-DAVIDSON 200 PRESENTED BY GRAND ATLANTIC OCEAN RESORT WIN SATURDAY AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY. Peyton Sellers can reach something of a milestone in Saturday’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort at South Boston Speedway. The Ringgold, Virginia resident is...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Lincoln IL Speedway Ready For Race Of The Year Sunday July 4th

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals are now into week #3 of this year’s “Hell Tour” and that means the top Super Late Model stars in the country are on their way to Lincoln Speedway this coming Sunday, July 4 for the Graue Chevrolet Showdown. Modifieds, 305 Sprint Cars, and fireworks are also on the Independence Day Holiday schedule.
Bulls Gap, TNRogersville Review

Volunteer Speedway hosting Independence Day racing Saturday

BULLS GAP – Volunteer Speedway will host five-division racing, plus Ladies’ Powder Puff and fireworks for its Independence Day Weekend Special on Saturday. Racing will include Crate Late Model (25 laps), Sportsman Late Model (20 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), Classic (20 laps), and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps). In...
South Boston, VARichmond.com

Fast Thoughts for June 30: Sellers seeks third consecutive 200-lap win at South Boston Speedway

1 Peyton Sellers vies for a third consecutive victory in South Boston Speedway’s longest and most prestigious event Saturday night — the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. Sellers won the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown in 2018 and 2019, but the event was scrapped because of the pandemic last year. The track’s Late Model points leader is also atop the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings entering Saturday’s 200-lap feature that pays $10,000 to the winner. “We will change our design on the car to a red, white, and blue theme to support our troops and everything this country is all about,” Sellers said in a statement. “To be able to do that in front of our hometown crowd for the Fourth of July at South Boston Speedway doesn’t get any more special.” Also on tap are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 30-lap Pure Stock race, a 20-lap Hornets race, a firework show and a pre-race meet and greet with the drivers. Get more information at SouthBostonSpeedway.com, or watch Saturday’s Late Model feature on TrackPass or SoBoSpeedway.TV.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Stafford Speedway July 2 Racing Event Postponed to July 16

Stafford Speedway has postponed its Midstate Site Development Street Stock 30 Weekly Racing event scheduled for Friday, July 2 due to forecasted rain. The entire race program, as well as the fireworks that were scheduled, will all move to Friday, July 16. Any tickets sold for the July 2 event will be honored on July 16. The Kids Night event with the Big Wheel race originally scheduled for July 16 will move to July 30.
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Racing revs up the summer heat at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, Ga. - Why is this weekend such a huge one at Atlanta Motor Speedway?. For starters, the Hampton track will host its first July race in nearly 50 years. It’s also the first time in a decade that the renowned track is hosting two NASCAR Cup Series races in one year. And then, of course, there’s the fact that AMS officials already announced they’d be opening grandstands back to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Memorial races and fireworks Saturday at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway will open up the month of July in a big way on Saturday when Century 21 Galloway Realty presents the Independence Spectacular program. The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, and the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will run in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial event. There will also be a pair of features for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Motorsportsfoxwilmington.com

Atlanta Motor Speedway getting major overhaul to improve NASCAR racing

Construction will begin at the Atlanta Motor Speedway following the upcoming NASCAR weekend to change the design of the track in an effort to improve racing on the oval. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Management is taking advantage of the 1.54-mile track’s first repaving since 1997 to change...

Comments / 0

Community Policy