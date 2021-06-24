Winslow searches for repeat limited sportsman race win at South Boston Speedway

1 Peyton Sellers vies for a third consecutive victory in South Boston Speedway’s longest and most prestigious event Saturday night — the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200. Sellers won the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown in 2018 and 2019, but the event was scrapped because of the pandemic last year. The track’s Late Model points leader is also atop the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national standings entering Saturday’s 200-lap feature that pays $10,000 to the winner. “We will change our design on the car to a red, white, and blue theme to support our troops and everything this country is all about,” Sellers said in a statement. “To be able to do that in front of our hometown crowd for the Fourth of July at South Boston Speedway doesn’t get any more special.” Also on tap are a 50-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 30-lap Pure Stock race, a 20-lap Hornets race, a firework show and a pre-race meet and greet with the drivers. Get more information at SouthBostonSpeedway.com, or watch Saturday’s Late Model feature on TrackPass or SoBoSpeedway.TV.