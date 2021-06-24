The Best SPFs to Stock Up on for Summer: From Shimmery Sprays to Brightening Lotions

Summer is in session and that means it’s never been more important to stock up on SPF! Thankfully, finding a sunscreen that suits your needs has never been easier.

From blue light-blocking formulas and body highlighters to micro-fine mists that make reapplication a breeze, the beauty-sphere is filled with more innovative and elegant protectors than ever before.

So before you hit the beach or soak up the sun, you’re going to want to apply one of our favorite formulas — and a lot of it! Because a little dab here and spray there isn’t going to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays.

According to Dr. Robert Finney, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist at Entière Dermatology, you need about a “nickel-sized dollop” on your face and “two tablespoons or a short glass” on your body.

“If you are not applying enough sunscreen, then you won’t be getting the protection promised on the bottle,” he told Us Weekly. “If you are using a thin layer of sunscreen labelled as SPF 30, you may only be getting a sun protection factor of 20 or lower.”

Another pro tip? Don’t forget to lather up on repeat! “Re-application is key … Most of the effect of the sunscreen will have worn off after two hours, sooner if you sweat or you swim,” Dr. Finney explained. “My rule of thumb is re-application every two hours or earlier.”

If you have on a face full of makeup, but still want to practice skin safety, check out the Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist. The multi-purpose formula not only provides SPF 30 protection, but it also helps set your makeup.

It’s not the only product that does double duty either. Take the SkinCeuticals Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen. A dermatologist-favorite, it’s going to help even skin tone and work to improve melasma and hyperpigmentation.

If you’re on the hunt for a mineral sunscreen that’ll give you protection and hydration, look no further than Kate Somerville’s Daily Deflector. Packed with hydrating ceramides and vitamin E, it’ll keep your skin soft and burns at bay.

When it comes body sunscreen, there’s a handful of options to consider. One our personal favorites? Supergoop!’s Glowscreen, which gives a next-level shimmer to the skin. Plus, Molly Sims approves, so you know it’s good!

If a spray-on option is more your speed, head over to the drugstore to scoop up Coppertone’s Glow Sunscreen Spray. With micronized illuminating minerals, your skin will be sparkling in no time.

From tinted options and powerful anti-agers to matte finishes and heavy-duty SPFs, keep scrolling to check out our favorite sunscreens for summer 2021!