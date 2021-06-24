Bus routes topic for hearing in Seneca

CATBus routes will be up for discussion during a public hearing one week from today in Seneca. Meantime, those interested in free bus service in the area can see proposed route changes by going to City Hall and view them displayed during regular business hours. The public is invited to the city of Seneca Transit Service hearing at 5 o’clock Thursday evening, July 1 in city hall council chambers. If you are unable to attend, and wish to register a comment for consideration, send your written comments to Seneca Planning Department, PO Box 4773, Seneca, SC 29679 or email to Barbara Dyar at [email protected]