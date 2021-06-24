Cancel
Beaufort County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Coastal Jasper by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Jasper COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None

Beaufort County, SC
Georgia State
Jasper County, SC
Beaufort, SC
