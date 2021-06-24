D23 Announces 2021 Dates For Destination D23!
As Walt Disney World returns to a state of normalcy, more events are returning to the theme parks!. D23 has just announced dates for Destination D23 (formerly Destination D) – A Fan-tastic Disney Celebration – Walt Disney World Resort, Celebrating 50 Years of the Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Highlighted as the biggest Disney fan event, many fans will likely want to celebrate with Disney at Disney’s Contemporary Resort from November 19-21.insidethemagic.net
Comments / 0