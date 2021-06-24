Cancel
Travel

D23 Announces 2021 Dates For Destination D23!

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Walt Disney World returns to a state of normalcy, more events are returning to the theme parks!. D23 has just announced dates for Destination D23 (formerly Destination D) – A Fan-tastic Disney Celebration – Walt Disney World Resort, Celebrating 50 Years of the Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Highlighted as the biggest Disney fan event, many fans will likely want to celebrate with Disney at Disney’s Contemporary Resort from November 19-21.

Walt Disney
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#D23#Incredibles#Twitter#Waltdisneyworld#Hollywood Studios
