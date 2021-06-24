'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett on Fighting Monsters During the Real-Life Horror of Jim Crow America

Despite word from members of the cast and even higher ups at HBO itself, the news that Lovecraft Country wouldn't return for a second season became official this afternoon. In a statement to Deadline about the show's status, HBO wrote: “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey." The show found its fans in the end though and the series not returning for more episodes has the internet upset.