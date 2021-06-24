Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan County, GA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (9.4 to 9.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Fort Pulaski). * WHERE...Beaufort, Coastal Jasper, and coastal southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From 7 PM to 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Saltwater inundation will impact some roads, including Highway 80 to Tybee Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 8:49 PM today at Fort Pulaski. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Fort Pulaski GA MLLW Categories - Minor 9.5 ft, Moderate 10.0 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.0 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/09 PM 9.5 2.0 0.9 N/A Minor 25/09 AM 7.4 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 25/10 PM 9.0 1.5 0.5 N/A None 26/10 AM 7.2 -0.3 0.3 N/A None 26/11 PM 8.5 1.0 0.3 N/A None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bryan County, GA
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Mcintosh County, GA
City
Tybee Island, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Georgia#Through Water#Tidal#Waterways#Coastal Flood Advisory#Coastal Bryan#Coastal Chatham#Coastal Liberty#Coastal Jasper#N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy