Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms are expected to form over the north Cascade mountains of Washington late this afternoon and evening. These storms will have the potential to produce heavy rain in steep terrain where drainages and fire burned areas could be overwhelmed with water runoff. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Through this evening. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in a dangerous and sudden wall of water which will be hazardous to anyone in its path. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events. Campgrounds below the Crescent Mountain and McLeod burn scars will be at highest risk for impacts with thunderstorms including: Roads End South Creek, War Creek, Poplar Flatt, Black Pine, and Ruffed Grouse campgrounds.