Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Oscars to honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson

By JAKE COYLE
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVsWU_0aeMM7kx00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Academy Awards will present Elaine May, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullmann with honorary Oscars and Danny Glover with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 12th Governors Awards in January.

The film academy announced the honorary awards Thursday. Once a regular feature of the Academy Awards telecast, the honorary Oscars will be doled out in a separate, untelevised ceremony on January 15 in Los Angeles.

“Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers," said David Rubin, academy president. “Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

The honorary awards are given to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy. None of the recipients have previously received an Academy Award.

May was nominated twice for writing (1978's “Heaven Can Wait,” with Warren Beatty; and 1999's “Primary Colors”). The 89-year-old made up half of the legendary comedy team Nichols and May, with Mike Nichols, before embarking on a trailblazing career as a filmmaker — writing, directing and acting in comedies like “A New Leaf,” “The Heartbreak Kid” and “Mikey and Nicky.”

Jackson, 72, was nominated for supporting actor for 1994's “Pulp Fiction." In an explosive, often brilliantly foul-mouthed career, Jackson's films have accounted for some $27 billion in box office. They include “Do the Right Thing,” “Jurassic Park,” “Django Unchained” and “Die Hard With a Vengeance."

Ullmann was twice nominated for best actress: Ingmar Berman's “Face to Face" (1976) and Jan Troell's “The Emigrants" (1971). The Norwegian Ullmann began on the stage before beginning one of the movies' great actor-director partnerships with the Swedish filmmaker Bergman. She starred in 10 of his films, including “Persona,” “Cries and Whispers” and “Autumn Sonata.”

Glover hasn’t been nominated by the academy. The 74-year-old actor has starred in “The Color Purple,” “To Sleep With Anger,” “A Rage in Harlem” and the “Lethal Weapon” series. He has also been a tireless activist in his native San Francisco, a Civil Rights advocate, a UN Goodwill Ambassador and a father-figure to a new generation of filmmakers, appearing in recent films like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Liv Ullmann
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Elaine May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Awards#The Academy Awards#Swedish#Un Goodwill Ambassador#Ap#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Samuel L. Jackson Gave Scarlett Johansson One Great Piece Of Advice Early On (And She Passed It Along To Florence Pugh)

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 11 years ago, Scarlett Johansson debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, and next week, the character will finally be seen starring in her own movie. Iron Man 2 was also notable for fully introducing Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury following his cameo in Iron Man. However, Jackson also came into the MCU with plenty of experience working in action-related projects, and he gave Johansson some advice back then that she’s since passed on to her Black Widow co-star Florence Pugh.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Danny Glover On Richard Donner: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Danny Glover, who starred in four Lethal Weapon films with director Richard Donner, has weighed in on his passing today, heart heavy with sorrow. Glover, who grew to stardom playing Sgt Roger Murtaugh in the film series, said simply, “My heart is broken. “Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and...
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Roles You Completely Forgot Samuel L. Jackson Played

It’s hard to believe that anyone could possibly forget Samuel L. Jackson in any role since he’s usually pretty vocal and loud, to be honest. But there are movies that haven’t been given the most attention and some roles that he’s played that have kind of gone by the wayside simply because they weren’t quite as popular. But it’s fair to say that some folks might take a look at this list and state that they remember seeing Jackson in these roles. But while that’s a cute anecdote when someone says they’ve seen something it doesn’t describe everyone’s experience when it comes to seeing someone perform in something. In fact, some people might have forgotten that he was in Pulp Fiction or Shaft if they’ve seen either movie at all. That’s kind of how it works though, a person might watch a movie once and never realize who’s in it, to begin with. That’s the whole point of reminding people since it’s fun to see that shocked look when they realize that they’ve been watching a certain actor longer than they realized. Sometimes people forget, that’s just the way of things.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Danny Glover Veterans Drama ‘The Drummer’ Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Glover drama The Drummer has been acquired in North America by 1091 Pictures. Glover is also an executive-producer on the feature drama in which three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations. Glover stars as Mark Walker, a Vietnam...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Samuel L. Jackson Knows Who He Wants In Hitman’s Bodyguard 3

Based at the current rate Ryan Reynolds is firing out movies, if he decides that a sequel to Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is something he’s interested in, then chances are it’ll happen sooner rather than later. Having wrapped the buddy sequel in early 2019, Reynolds moved straight onto Free Guy, then Netflix duo Red Notice and The Adam Project via a voice role in The Croods: A New Age, while he’s currently hard at work on AppleTV+ festive musical comedy Spirited opposite Will Ferrell.
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Magic Johnson, 61, Treats Friends Samuel Jackson & LL Cool J To Vacation on $1.1 Million Yacht

Magic Johnson spared no expense when he brought his famous pals Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J on a luxurious yachting trip to Italy. Earvin “Magic” Johnson, 61, and his wife Cookie, 62, set sails for the the shores of Italy for a scenic vacation. The former NBA star leased the 281-foot yacht Aquila for the trip, which costs $1.1 million per week to rent, via TMZ. With such a big boat, Magic and Cookie made the trip a star-studded affair and invited famous friends to join with their wives, as well. The couple extended the invite to actor Samuel L. Jackson, 72, rapper LL Cool J, 53, and former NFL star Rodney Peete, 55, along with their significant others. It also appears the celebrities were joined by an anesthesiologist friend Anthony Calloway and his wife.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L Jackson to Star in Matthew Vaughn Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

“Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for what will be his next film, a spy thriller called “Argylle.”. Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and pop star Dua Lipa will all star in the project. “Argylle” will be Lipa’s first film role. She will also provide original music for the title track and score.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

Jurassic Park: Samuel L. Jackson’s Final Moments Captured in Mattel Toy Set

Jurassic Park featured Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold, who was the chief engineer at the park. He met his end at the claws of a velociraptor, and viewers saw his dismembered arm as it lands on Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Today Mattel announced a new Jurassic Park product for [email protected], and it’s the Jurassic Park Final Scene Ray Arnold set.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover Mourn the Passing of Lethal Weapon Director Richard Donner

Lethal Weapon stars Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have weighed in on the passing of Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, who directed all four Lethal Weapon movies with Glover and Mel Gibson, had passed away at the age of 91. As he also directed other iconic movies like Superman: The Movie, The Goonies, and The Omen, Donner has long been one of Hollywood's most inspirational filmmakers, and the news of his death has left Hollywood in mourning.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson And Co.’s Lengthy Marvel Contracts Got A Lot Of Attention, But Kevin Feige Talks How Things Are Different Now

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first getting going, it was trying to do something that had never really been attempted before, and doing so required some unprecedented moves. A perfect example of this is the way that Marvel Studios negotiated contracts with their stars – having them sign massive multi-picture deals that would lock a performer into a particular part for many years. Fast forward to now, the comic book movie franchise is more than a decade old, and with all of its growth and development has come a change in the way that the company works out contracts with actors.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son are dating — see the sweet pics

Legendary comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s kids are a couple. In an Instagram post wishing Murphy’s son Eric a happy birthday, Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin captioned the two photos of the affectionate pair, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side.” Murphy added the post to his Instagram story writing, “Thank you baby!! Love You!!”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy