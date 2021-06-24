DBGI Stock: The Huge Amazon News Lifting Digital Brands Today

Today, Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) is trending, in a big way. Shares of DBGI stock are up more than 50% at the time of writing on heavy volume. Indeed, investors in this small-cap stock are being rewarded for their patience. Digital Brands made an absolutely massive announcement. And we’ll get to that in a minute. However, it appears some massive momentum in the e-commerce space is at least partly to do with today’s rise.