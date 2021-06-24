What You Don’t Know About Fireworks Can Cost You Your Sight
Even though we can celebrate together this Fourth of July, continue to keep your distance from fireworks – a lot of distance. Every year, people suffer serious eye injuries from backyard fireworks displays. Most of the victims are children and bystanders located nowhere near the pyrotechnics. As Independence Day nears, the American Academy of Ophthalmology is working to dispel the myths that put people at risk of blindness.
