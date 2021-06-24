Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

Raleigh firm buys final piece of nixed development in Chapel Hill

By Caleb Harshberger
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 19 days ago
A Raleigh-based student housing company has acquired more property not far from UNC-Chapel Hill. The site was previously mapped for a mixed-use development.

