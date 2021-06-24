Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses

By Nicole Norfleet, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Scholarships#Bipoc#Starcom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesspulse2.com

Fortive (FTV) Buying ServiceChannel For About $1.2 Billion

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel. These are the details. Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to buy ServiceChannel — which is a leading global provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network. And the acquisition will be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and will be financed primarily with available cash. Fortive is anticipating that the acquisition will close in the third quarter of 2021.
Posted by
MarketWatch

Altria to sell Ste. Michelle wine estates business to Sycamore Partners for about $1.2 billion in cash

Altria Group Inc. said Friday it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management L.P. for about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021. The deal is expected to allow the company focus on its transition to non-combustible products. Proceeds will be used to fund share buybacks, subject to board approval. Altria shares were up 0.8% premarket and have gained 13% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 15%.
BusinessColumbian

Wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, the cornerstone of Washington’s wine industry, has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Tobacco giant Altria Group to sell wine business for $1.2 billion

(Reuters) -Altria Group Inc said on Friday it would sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $1.2 billion, as the tobacco giant looks to focus its business on cigarette alternatives for smokers. The Marlboro maker’s shares rose 3% in morning trading after the...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

How to Buy a Business Name

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Often, you need to register a business name with the government. There is a process. You need to pick one that reflects your brand while at the same time giving your brand name legal protection in federal and state arenas. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy a business name for a brick-and-mortar or online site. And any filings.
Businessdrinks-insight-network.com

Altria to offload Ste Michelle Wine Estates business for $1.2bn

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. UST, a subsidiary of Altria Group, has agreed to sell its Ste Michelle Wine Estates business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners Management in an all-cash deal worth around $1.2bn. The deal,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
Drinksstarkinsider.com

Wine News: Chateau Ste. Michelle in blockbuster deal, sells for $1.2 billion

It’s not everyday you see a billion dollar wine deal. But Chateau Ste. Michelle is not your typical family-owned business. The huge Washington-based wine producer has announced that it is selling to private equity firm Sycamore Partners (owner of consumer retail brands such as Ann Taylor, Staples, Talbots and Hot Topic). Net size is reported to be about $1.2 billion (USD) per the Seattle Times. More details of the all-cash transaction can be found in the official news release.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Lufthansa raises $1.2 billion in corporate bond sale

July 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) raised 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in a corporate bond sale on Wednesday, boosting its finances after a state bail-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lufthansa, which was hit hard by the ensuing tourism crisis, had already issued a bond in February...
Colton, CADaily Breeze

This Colton-based rubber recycler’s sales soared thanks to pandemic habits

When a company boosts sales by 40%, diverts waste from landfills and helps ex-felons rebuild their lives by putting them to work, it must be doing something right. U.S. Rubber Recycling Inc., a Colton business that converts used truck tires into rubber flooring and sound-reducing underlayment, has accomplished all of that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Prothena sells ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk for up to $1.2 billion

Shares of Prothena Corp. Plc were up 1.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal to sell its ATTR amyloidosis portfolio to Novo Nordisk in a $100 million deal that is worth up to $1.2 billion, based on milestones. ATTR amyloidosis is a rare disease that can cause a buildup of amyloid deposits in the body. One of the therapies in the portfolio is an experimental monoclonal antibody drug that has completed a Phase 1, open-label clinical trial. Prothena's stock has soared 393.2% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.3%.
Marketsinvesting.com

Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months

© Reuters. Weekly Roundup: Bitcoin is a “miracle,” Sygnum becomes first bank to support ETH 2.0 staking, Visa customers spend over $1 billion on cryptos in six months. Bitcoin’s supply on crypto exchanges has fallen to a six-month low. Amid China’s clampdown on crypto trading and mining, the International Blockchain...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Philip Morris to Acquire Vectura Group for $1.2B; Street Says Buy

Philip Morris International (PM) has agreed to acquire Vectura Group, an innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions provider, in an all-cash deal of approximately $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to shareholders’ vote and regulatory approvals. Based in New York, Philip Morris...
Computersxda-developers

These are the best business laptops to buy in July 2021

Whether you’re working for an organization or handling your own business, investing in a business laptop is a wise choice. Not only do they last longer and offer a robust design, but they also come with top-of-the-line security features. Typically you can expect business-oriented laptops to feature dedicated security chips, privacy filters on displays, fingerprint sensors, and IR cameras with slider shutters. A variety of laptop manufacturers also offer military-spec tested chassis that can take knocks and minor drops.
LifestylePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is Buying a Private Plane Worth the Spend?

Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own private plane? If you have, you’re not the only one. In fact, buying a plane is a shared dream among many. And why not? Owning a plane means having the freedom to travel wherever you want, whenever you want. What’s not to like about that? But, here’s the thing, owning a plane can be expensive and, for many, that might leave them questioning whether or not buying a private plane is actually worth the spend.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Costco Grocery Item Is "Infested" with Bugs, According to Customers

It's so disappointing when you make a satisfying grocery trip, only to find days later at home that a food you bought is moldy, overripe, or has otherwise gone bad. Unfortunately, a group of Costco customers are sharing that they experienced just that, except their discovery is especially dismaying: When one Costco member shared this weekend that a member of their family has twice become "infested" with bugs from a particular Costco product, others weighed in with their own experiences. We've got the details.
WorldMetro International

PayPal Australia takes on Afterpay with no-late fee ‘buy now, pay later’ offer

(Reuters) – PayPal Holdings Inc’s new “buy now, pay later” offering in Australia will not charge late payment fees, the U.S. payments giant said on Wednesday, as it attempts to edge past main industry rival Afterpay in the country. The U.S. company’s interest-free BNPL option in Australia, known as “PayPal...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy