There is no denying the unique combination of skills. The scouting report on Julien Gauthier is that he has size, strength, and speed, more than enough to make it in the NHL. Yet under David Quinn, he couldn’t find a regular roster spot. Was that on Quinn for being a little too hooked on his fourth line? Or was that on Gauthier for not forcing the issue with his play on the ice? The answer is likely a combination of both.