Clarksburg, MA

Golf Tournament Planned for Local Fallen Capitol Police Officer

 18 days ago
Friends and family of North Adams native William Francis “Billy” Evans, a Capitol Police Officer killed in the line of duty, are planning a golf tournament in his honor. Evans, an 18 year veteran of the Capitol Police was killed Friday, April 2, in the line of duty when he and another officer were struck by a driver ramming a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. The other officer survived. Police shot and killed the driver.

