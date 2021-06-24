Golf Tournament Planned for Local Fallen Capitol Police Officer

We are certainly lucky to live in Berkshire County. In Massachusetts we are known for our beautiful landscapes, destination getaways, leaf peeping locations (tourists flock here in the fall months just to experience the foliage we have to offer) and let's not forget our dedication to our home teams including the Pats, Sox and Celtics. Also, did you know that Massachusetts has the highest percentage of residents with a college degree in the nation? Yup, we do. Also, let's not forget that we were the first state to legalize gay marriage. In addition, the cranberry is the official state berry.