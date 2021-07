Farming comes with a lot of instructions and warning labels on machinery, chemicals, etc. on what to do/not do to keep safe. We won't find a big flashing sign to remind us of one of the most important rules to protect us: Some tasks should never be done alone on the farm. For example, there still sadly remains reports each year of fatalities and injuries in confined agricultural spaces. Even one is too many. (See https://www.dtnpf.com/… and https://www.dtnpf.com/…)