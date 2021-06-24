City Council Funds Museum Center for Partial Year

Following months of uncertainty about its future, the Fullerton Museum Center has received enough funding to operate on a reduced schedule through the rest of 2021. The City will also reimburse the Fullerton Museum Center Association over $ 51,770 for expenses incurred while the facility has been closed. Rather than allocate any funding in its annual budget, passed on June 1, the Council chose to award the Museum $100,000 from the City’s General Fund, enough for the Museum to operate three days per week for about six months.