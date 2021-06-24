Cancel
Fullerton, CA

City Council Funds Museum Center for Partial Year

By Matthew Leslie
fullertonobserver.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing months of uncertainty about its future, the Fullerton Museum Center has received enough funding to operate on a reduced schedule through the rest of 2021. The City will also reimburse the Fullerton Museum Center Association over $ 51,770 for expenses incurred while the facility has been closed. Rather than allocate any funding in its annual budget, passed on June 1, the Council chose to award the Museum $100,000 from the City’s General Fund, enough for the Museum to operate three days per week for about six months.

