Crooked Roots Brewing is the ‘Go To Place’ for Everyone

((Left) Jeromy Pauls pouring a Crooked Roots beer and (Right) Amanda Mitchell | Photos by Kristine Thomas) Amanda Mitchell is never quite sure what she will discover when she arrives to work at Crooked Roots Brewing in Prineville. One morning, she was greeted by an about seven-foot-long, rusty dinosaur and another time a few new chandeliers of different sizes and designs. “Our owner, Jesse Toomey, has an eclectic style that’s reflected in our brewery’s décor,” she said. “He’s always bringing in new things to add to what we have.”