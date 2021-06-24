Floyd deputies arrest two after seizing heroin, meth
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Two central Kentucky men were arrested this week in Prestonsburg, for allegedly bringing drugs into Floyd County. Floyd County deputies were called to the Prestonsburg Village shopping center Tuesday night, for a report of possible drug activity. Deputies located the vehicle matching the description given by the caller, and spotted a man and woman enter a store, while another man and woman stayed in the car.mountain-topmedia.com
