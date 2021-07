Manchester United are believed to be interested in Italy star Giovanni Di Lorenzo, as they look to add an experienced right-back to their squad this summer. United's squad is gradually coming together, with a new contract for Edinson Cavani and the impending arrival of Jadon Sancho meaning they look well stocked in the final third. It's a different story further back, however, as they have no real competition for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.