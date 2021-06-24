UW receives $122 million grant for HIV research and prevention

A multidisciplinary panel of experts provides an overview of the economic burden of HIV and the role of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in preventing HIV transmission. Neil Minkoff, MD: Hello, and welcome to the American Journal of Managed Care® program entitled, “Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis: PrEP for HIV—Improving Access and Uptake.” I’m Dr. Neil Minkoff, the chief medical officer for Coeus HealthCare and Consulting Group. Joining me today in our discussion and our virtual panel are these colleagues: Dr. Ryan Bitton, the senior director of pharmacy services for the Health Plan of Nevada, which is a United Healthcare company; Jeffrey Crowley, distinguished scholar and program director of infectious disease initiatives at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law; Dr. Ian Frank, the associate chief of infectious disease at Penn Medicine; and Carl Schmid, the executive director of the HIV and Hepatitis Policy Institute. Today, our panel of experts are going to explore the landscape of HIV prevention with PrEP as well as discuss overcoming the barriers to its use. Let’s try to jump right into it, shall we? I think it would be helpful for the people who are tuning in and trying to join us for this panel to have an understanding of the value of PrEP, of HIV prevention strategy. Why are patients getting it and why aren’t they getting it are some of the things we need to get into. We can start with defining the problem in terms of the underlying economic burden of HIV, and the transmission of HIV. Mr Crowley, could I get you to lead off on that?