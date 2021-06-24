Cancel
UW receives $122 million grant for HIV research and prevention

nbcrightnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WA - The University of Washington has received a $122 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their global health researchers to test the effectiveness of a once-a-month oral pill to prevent HIV. The study, known as IMPOWER 22, will involve 4,500 healthy, HIV-uninfected women; 4,000...

