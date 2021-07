Johanna Beach is an interior designer and serious DIY expert (we’ve previously consulted with her for expert cloffice tips) who lives in the Windy City and is lucky enough to have a small but beautiful balcony with cascading ivy and an exposed brick wall. Given that Chicago balconies aren’t exactly year-round spaces, Johanna wanted to give hers a refresh to be sure it could meet its full potential and get more use than ever this summer. So she turned to her local At Home, and in a single trip was able to completely transform her outdoor space with furniture and accessories that fit her summer style but could stand up to Chicago’s cold and windy winters. Let’s see what she picked up!