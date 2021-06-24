Cancel
U.S. winter wheat futures fall; spring wheat futures rise

Agriculture Online
 19 days ago

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Thursday on pressure from the ongoing harvest in the United States and expectations of ample global supplies, traders said. * Concerns about dry conditions in the northern U.S. Plains continued to support MGEX spring wheat, which closed higher after trading in negative territory for much of the session. * The front-month MGEX contract hit its highest since June 17. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said that export sales of wheat totaled 374,100 tonnes in the week ended June 17, in line with forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 525,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 287,137 tonnes. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract dropped 11-3/4 cents to $6.52 a bushel. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found support after dipping below the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was down 6-1/4 cents at $6.14-1/2 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3 cents higher at $8.05-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

