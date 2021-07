Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could beat out Ethereum and Bitcoin after a protocol change. Dogecoin DOGE/USD has weakened from the record highs above $0.73, registered on 8th May, below $0.17, and the current price stands around $0.21. Dogecoin could weaken even more in the upcoming days, the critical support level stands at $0.15, and if the price breaks it, the next price target could be around $0.10 or even below.