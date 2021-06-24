Cancel
Inslee announces "bridge" proclamation to transition out of eviction moratorium

nbcrightnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Governor Jay Inslee has announced a proclamation that he says will transition the state from the eviction moratorium to housing stability programs. This "bridge" proclamation begins July 1st, a day after the eviction moratorium ends on June 30th, and runs through September 30th. Inslee says that this bridge will help both renters and landlords.

