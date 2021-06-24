Cancel
Delta variant confirmed in Fort Bend County

By Matt deGrood mdegrood@fortbendstar.com
Fort Bend Star
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth officials have found that at least five cases of the new, more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Fort Bend County. Tests that returned on June 23 found five county residents had contracted the Delta variant, according to a news release from Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. Three of those people had received one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, one resident hadn’t received any doses of the vaccine and health officials were still investigating the status of the fifth person.

