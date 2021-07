Chestertown, Md. – Washington College head women's soccer coach Tom Reilly announced the appointment of Dima Kaliakin as assistant coach. A former four-year starter and two-year captain at Washington College, Dima Kaliakin was named an assistant men's coach in the summer of 2017 and served in that role until the end of the 2017-18 academic year. He then returned as the program's full-time assistant coach in March 2019. In the spring of 2021, Kaliakin worked as an assistant with both the men's and women's soccer programs before taking over the role of assistant women's coach in July 2021.