Steph Curry was named Best NBA Player at Saturday night's ESPYs, and made sure to thank all the fans who selected him in a pre-recorded message. "Hey I just wanna thank all the fans who voted for Best NBA Player, it was a hell of a season, a hell of a year, trying to reinvent myself out there on the court and it was a lot of fun out there trying to expand my game," Curry said. "I do it for the fans and do it for you guys and I really appreciate the love and support and am looking forward to bigger and better things in the future knowing that I still got it."