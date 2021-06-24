Employee Engagement: Are Your Employees Set Up for Success?

(Photo by fauxels from Pexels) One of the biggest challenges for businesses of all types in the “Post Pandemic” recovery is finding qualified employees. With that being said, employers will do well to give equal attention to existing employee retention. One of the key concepts to employee retention is called Employee Engagement. Employee Engagement is a catchall term, not to mention an endlessly marketable consulting concept. Many business owners are skeptical about their own “employees’ engagement.” According to Gallup, when employee engagement is properly measured, engagement extends beyond an assessment of how happy your employees are on the job. It also reveals whether that happiness manifests itself into superior performance. So, how do you know if you have “engaged employees?” Here are 12 simple indicators of an engaged employee: Ideal employees will state these indicators are true. If your employees believe these indicators are false, then you have work to do.