Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Employee Engagement: Are Your Employees Set Up for Success?

cascadebusnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by fauxels from Pexels) One of the biggest challenges for businesses of all types in the “Post Pandemic” recovery is finding qualified employees. With that being said, employers will do well to give equal attention to existing employee retention. One of the key concepts to employee retention is called Employee Engagement. Employee Engagement is a catchall term, not to mention an endlessly marketable consulting concept. Many business owners are skeptical about their own “employees’ engagement.” According to Gallup, when employee engagement is properly measured, engagement extends beyond an assessment of how happy your employees are on the job. It also reveals whether that happiness manifests itself into superior performance. So, how do you know if you have “engaged employees?” Here are 12 simple indicators of an engaged employee: Ideal employees will state these indicators are true. If your employees believe these indicators are false, then you have work to do.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Engagement#Success#Pexels#Gallup#Windermere Commercial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Labor IssuesCredit Union Times

Star Employee-Seeking Credit Unions: It’s Time to Up Your Game

Has anyone else noticed that the pandemic caused their social circles to shrink? Everyone’s circumstances are different, of course, but from my perspective it seems that the number of fair-weathered friends and acquaintances one has – the types of people you may run into at an event or bar, and engage in surface-level conversation with – has dwindled. This is mostly because the past 16 months have presented little to no opportunities to visit such events or bars, leaving us with more time to invest in the people we’re closest with. It’s also because recent events have led us to form strong opinions on big issues, like social justice and what behaviors are considered risky during a pandemic, leading some to distance themselves from individuals who have exhibited opinions and behaviors that they can’t respect.
EconomyPosted by
@growwithco

Attract Employees to Your Business

A company is only as good as its employees. Here’s how to attract top talent to your business. Attracting top talent to your business can be difficult. With a rise in remote work environments and flexible schedules, candidates are focused on incentives and innovation. To acquire the best workers in...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Five Reasons Your Organization Needs An Anonymous Employee Feedback Program

CEO and founder of AllVoices, the platform empowering anyone to report workplace wrongdoing 100% anonymously. Do you have a feedback program in place for your employees? Because 36% of employees work at a company that doesn't have a feedback program in place, our new report on “The State of Employee Feedback” finds. Additionally, 37% report that their workplace either doesn't have an open-door policy or that their workplace does have one but it isn't being upheld.
Career Development & AdviceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Teaching your employees about inclusion, equity

Q: What are some ways I can educate my employees about inclusion and equity?. A: Inclusion in the workplace is widely agreed to mean creating an environment where people feel a strong sense of belonging and where they can also be their authentic selves. What this looks like is everyone in the organization is heard, seen, and valued for their contributions and work efforts and for their individuality. Equity refers to fair and just access to resources, opportunities and support networks of peers and leaders.
Softwarereadwrite.com

How the Right Payroll Software Will Keep Your Employees Happy

Employees’ happiness is directly tied to their levels of productivity and commitment to your company. Increased absenteeism, animosity, and a decline in work quality are some of the signs an employee might be dissatisfied. These symptoms can end up costing your business in more ways than just the potential loss of a staff member. Lowered morale and job satisfaction can spread like wildfire, creating a toxic culture that’s difficult to recover from.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

5 Common Employee Engagement Myths You Should Know

Many people have different definitions of employee engagement. But in simple words, it’s an emotional commitment employees have to their job, their team’s goals, and their company’s mission. Engagement is not a matter of how the employee’s like their workplace, but how they are acting in the workplace. And remember,...
Economyfranchising.com

Employee Turnover: How Much It Truly Costs Your Business

Mitigate the impact that turnover has on finances, productivity, morale, and even the customer experience. It can cost $5,864 to replace a single employee, according to a study by The Center for Hospitality Research at Cornell. While the financial impact is shocking when you consider how many workers you typically lose each year, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. There are several “hidden” costs of employee turnover lurking below the surface. When we dive deeper, you’ll find that losing a worker, especially a top-performer, hurts your business in a variety of ways.
Career Development & Advicemuncievoice.com

How to Create a Positive Culture for Your Employees

The coronavirus and Covid-19 pandemic has had many impacts on our day-to-day lives. When running a business, the pandemic has seen many of us leave our office spaces and start up remote operations. Many of us have found that team bonds and conversations between staff have slipped with staff working from home. With vaccines being rolled out worldwide, more and more of us are planning a return to the office, but want to make sure that we can create a good working atmosphere for our staff. This is important for staff well-being, staff retention, and simply making your workspace a nice place. Here are a few things you can do to help with this!
Economyhumanresourcestoday.com

The 5 Most Effective Employee Engagement and Retention Principles for 2019

We live in a world where young talent, especially millennials, are changing employers at twice the rate of previous generations. Engaged employees perform much better than employees who aren’t - get best practices in this e-book. Originally published at PaddleHR.com. Visit our blog for the latest resources on talent mobility,...
EconomyForbes

How To Protect Your Business's Data As Employees Return To The Office

Mark Roberts is CMO at TPx Communications, responsible for marketing worldwide, driving growth opportunities and building brand recognition. When it came to security, much of the world was forced to keep their networks and teams safe while working remotely over the past year. But if workers start returning to their in-office desks in more significant numbers, organizations should not forgo their attention to security.
Career Development & Adviceitechpost.com

How to Improve Employee Engagement in a Remote Work Environment

Remote work may have been around for quite a while - but most of us have only experienced it firsthand in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transition to working from home has proved beneficial for a lot of businesses and their workers. Companies were able to cut costs during this difficult time and keep business going despite the government-imposed lockdowns. Employees, on the other hand, were able to experience a better work/life balance, save time on commuting, and spend more time with family.
EducationFast Company

This is what your youngest employees are looking for in a tight hiring market

For this year’s college seniors, graduation marks a day to recognize and celebrate their academic achievements and the start of post-college (and post-pandemic) life. After more than a year of disruption and remote learning, much of the class of 2021 was able to experience traditional graduation marches rather than watch speakers via Zoom, sitting at a screen. Vaccine deployment and the gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions means the post-graduation job search could return to the more familiar practices of meeting with recruiters, combing job boards and polishing résumés to land that first post-college position.
JobsForbes

Five Practices That Can Reduce Your Employees' Stress While Teleworking

As the founder and CEO at GB Advisors, Alexander helps organizations digitally transform successfully. At the beginning of the pandemic, I found it difficult to concentrate on my work. I also had insomnia, and I had a hard time getting ideas to flow easily. Fortunately, I have felt much better since I have increased the rest time.
HealthFast Company

Your employees need spaces at work where they can be vulnerable

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the heightened focus on racial injustice, political unrest, and environmental issues like the climate crisis, employees had to largely bury their anxieties, put on a brave face, show up to work, and perform as usual this past year. But nothing about the past year has been “usual.”
HealthSmart Business Network

Opportunities to leverage value in your employee health plan

For many employees, the pandemic brought home the importance of health insurance. But employers are facing challenges with their plans, including rising costs. “It’s gotten to a point where the CFOs and directors of finance in any size organization have to pay attention to the total health spend, which can rank among companies’ most significant costs,” says Vince Giacalone, Area Vice President, Central Ohio, at Gallagher. “So they’re looking for strategies to control it now and in the coming years in order to get out of what is currently a reactionary position.”
ComputersCIO

Empower your employees with HP workspace solutions

Different employees and user groups have different needs. From office MVPs, power users, and masters of mobility, your goal is to equip employees to feel comfortable, connected, and supported - wherever work happens. With HP, IT can provide powerful, secure solutions that meet the needs of employees' individual jobs roles...
Economyfistfuloftalent.com

The Definitive Guide: Why Are Your Employees Leaving You?

When I first started blogging I would get messages from family and friends believing what I wrote was about them. It rarely was, but projection is a very strong feeling to overcome! Once in a while, it was, and I would chalk that up to strong personal insight for that person! Good for you!
Travelphocuswire.com

How to rebuild employee confidence and accelerate your return to travel

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout progresses and global economies reopen, business travel is starting to rebound. Travel managers across all geographies and sectors are understandably keen to reignite their travel programs and get their company back on the road. However, before diving in with both feet, they are rightly stopping, taking a step back, and reviewing their business travel strategies against what is now a vastly different landscape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy