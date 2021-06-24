King City Courthouse to reopen after being closed for eight years

KING CITY, Cali. (KION) No longer will South Monterey County residents have to make an hour plus trip up Highway 101 for court services. The King City Superior Court will reopen after nearly an eight year closure. And residents, like Ruban Martinez, said it would be convenient. "I would have to go all the way to Salinas, or Monterey to take care of any court issues. So it would be perfect if we had it in King City."